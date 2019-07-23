Starsoft has released a trailer for its upcoming 2D parkour-based and open-world action game Savior, which is coming out for PC at an unspecified date.

Savior is an indie project, but its developers have a notable pedigree. Dan Adelman, who headed Nintendo’s indie operations for nine years, is working on the business end of things for the game. Savior’s staff also includes veterans of notable gaming companies like LucasArts and Sierra.

“Savior’s fluid parkour movement makes the simple act of traversing the interconnected world a joy in and of itself,” Adelman noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “But the skill-based melee combat and character-driven storytelling are the real meat of the game. I’m looking forward to sharing updates on our progress as we complete the game and can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

The game has you playing as a young woman named Sam stuck in the middle of conflict between two ancient belief systems. Savior will encourage exploration and interaction with nonplayable characters. And, as you can see in the trailer above, it features some gorgeous pixel art and animation.

It looks to have elements of other action-focused Metroidvanias like Dead Cells (which has sold more than 2 million copies), but the focus on parkour-movement could help it stand apart.