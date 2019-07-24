Gaming peripherals maker Corsair has acquired custom gaming PC leader Origin PC.

For the past decade, Origin PC specialized in delivering hand-built, personalized PCs aimed at delivering the best gaming experience possible.

Origin PC offers a wide range of high-performance configurable PCs, ranging from gaming PCs and powerful workstations to gaming laptops, building systems focused on customization, service, gaming, and technology to deliver a complete gaming experience.

“With the gaming PC market continuing to expand as an increasing number of players make the jump from console to PC, we wanted to do more to reach customers in North America that prefer to buy, rather than build, their system,” said Andy Paul, the CEO of Corsair, in a statement. “With Origin PC’s expertise in personalized custom gaming systems and Corsair’s strength in performance PC hardware and the iCue software ecosystem, we’re excited to combine our efforts to create new world-class gaming experiences for PC gamers.”

The Miami-based company’s systems have won hundreds of media awards and industry accolades over the years.

“Corsair is a fantastic partner to help take Origin PC forward, known for creating quality, high-performance products that fully align with Origin PC,” said Kevin Wasielewski, the CEO of Origin PC, in a statement. “With a complete range of enthusiast PC products, Origin PC and Corsair are uniquely placed to create amazing new systems that make the experience of owning a personalized custom gaming PC better than ever.”

Combining the expansive Corsair product portfolio with Origin PC’s system-building expertise, in-depth configuration options and substantial workforce will further expand both company’s capabilities. Integrating the Corsair iCue software ecosystem into Origin PC’s systems will offer gamers system-wide lighting synchronization and performance monitoring, while the recently announced range of Corsair Hydro X Series custom cooling will soon be found in select Origin PC systems. Further co-operation and integration of Corsair and Origin products will be announced in the near future.

Origin PC will remain as a separate brand within Corsair, and will continue to operate from its Miami offices. All existing Origin PC warranties, purchases and support are unaffected and will continue to be provided by Origin PC’s world-class customer support team.

CORSAIR will continue to offer its own branded range of systems, including the Vengeance PC, Corsair One, and Corsair One Pro.

Jones Day served as legal advisor to Corsair. Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to Origin PC. Wedbush Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Origin PC on this transaction.

Corsair was founded in 1994, growing from a high-performance memory chip maker into a maker of gaming PC peripherals such as keyboards, mice, wireless headsets, and others.