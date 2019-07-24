OpenTable can juggle more than reservations as of today. The platform this morning announced that it has partnered with three leading delivery services — Caviar, Grubhub, and Uber Eats — to extend pickup and takeout options from thousands of restaurants to diners across the U.S. The new integrations coincide with the launch of OpenTable’s redesigned mobile experience, which features a home screen populated by recommendations determined from past bookings, favorites, and other insights.

“Sometimes plans change or the weather doesn’t cooperate. Instead of canceling their reservation, diners can now enjoy the meal they had planned from home,” said OpenTable CTO Joseph Essas. “Our goal is to make OpenTable the go-to app for all dining occasions. Adding delivery is an important next step.”

Starting this week on iOS, OpenTable users can select from multiple delivery providers to order meals in a few steps. They’ll see a “Get it delivered” button or carousel on pages and profiles, which when tapped will direct them to the restaurant’s preferred partner (or a list of partners) to complete the transaction. OpenTable says that at launch Caviar, Grubhub, and Uber Eats will power delivery for over 8,000 restaurants across 90 metros in the U.S., and that in the future they’ll supply additional information — like delivery times and costs — within OpenTable.

The move comes months after Google brought DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, ChowNow, and other delivery providers to Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Assistant. In May, in thousands of cities across the U.S., Google launched an Order Online shortcut alongside onscreen results with Google Assistant on smartphones, surfacing restaurant menus and enabling users to place orders using Google Pay.

The food delivery market could grow from nearly $17 billion this year to more than $24 billion in 2023, according to Statista, driven by demand from younger consumers. A recent survey conducted by Acosta and Technomic found that 77% of millennials placed delivery orders over the past three months compared with 51% of all U.S. diners, and that 44% of millennials ordered meals from a third-party service versus just 20% of all diners.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that brands are increasingly complementing dine-in experiences with delivery options. Starbucks this week announced it would expand its delivery service — Starbucks Delivers — nationwide by early 2020 through an exclusive partnership with Uber Eats. In February, Yum! Brands — the group behind KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut — teamed up with Grubhub for national online delivery. And last November Subway inked a partnership with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats to offer delivery from thousands of its locations.