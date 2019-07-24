I’ve had fewer problems with the speed of the Xbox One’s dashboard in recent months. But I think that’s because I almost never use the Home button. Instead, I just use the quick menu and the pin system to navigate Microsoft’s console. This makes the device rather speedy. But not everyone wants the hassle of manually pinning games into an easy-to-access folder. And if you do use the Home menu to get around, things are noticeably slower and clumsier. Microsoft realizes this, and it is continuing the work to improve the experience.

In a blog post today, Microsoft said that it is beginning public tests of a new version of its Home UI. The company is trying to address common complaints about how difficult it is to find your games or to get to the store.

“We’ve heard your feedback and have continued to iterate on Home to get you into your gaming experiences faster and keeping more of your content front and center,” Xbox Insider team lead Bradley Rossetti wrote. “With today’s update, we’re experimenting with a streamlined user interface.”

What’s changing with the Xbox One dashboard

The biggest change is that you no longer need to “twist” the Home menu to find the Microsoft Store or Mixer. Instead, those important features now have dedicated buttons on the left side of the screen. If you want to find a new Game Pass game, that is now just one button-press away on the Home screen.

Additionally, Microsoft is trying to add more of your recently played games and apps to the home screen. In addition to the “My Games & Apps” button, you will now see the last five games or apps you opened in a reverse-chronological list.

And all of this sounds great to me as long as Microsoft doesn’t mess up the pinning system. That’s working, and I refuse to change.