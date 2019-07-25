Publisher Electronic Arts has launched its monthly subscription program known as EA Access on PlayStation 4. This membership program provides a number of perks including early access to games for a limited time at no extra charge as well as access to a vault of older releases. You can sign up for it right now for $5 per month or $30 per year on EA’s website or through PlayStation Network.

EA Access originally debuted for the Xbox One in August 2014. The service enabled Xbox players to get into games like Madden up to five days early. During these trials, players could spend up to 10 hours in the game. They could then continue that same save by purchasing the full game with an EA Access discount. Now, PlayStation 4 owners are getting that same benefit. And the timing is no accident since Madden NFL 20 launches in a week on August 2. So fans of that series on PS4 can sign up for EA Access to play much quicker.

PlayStation 4 gets the EA Access Vault

But the service isn’t just about early trials and discounts on EA games. You also get a significant library of EA games at no additional charge. The so-called EA Vault includes major release from the last few years.

Here are some of the recent highlights:

EA SPORTS FIFA 19

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 19

A Way Out

Battlefield V

Star Wars Battlefront II

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Mass Effect: Andromeda

This is not exactly EA’s “Netflix of games.” The company also has its Origin Access Premier, which is on PC for $15 per month. This service gives players access to the publisher’s new games the same date that they launch. No waiting for the company to add games to the vault.

So far, EA has not launched a Premier equivalent for Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

And if you’re wondering about EA Access for the Switch? I’ve asked EA. I’ll update this story with any comment from the company. But considering that EA doesn’t release nearly as many games for that platform, an EA Access-like program might not make as much sense.