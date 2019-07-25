Company positioned furthest for completeness of vision out of new vendors added to the report

Exosite, LLC, a leading provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, today announced that it was included in the Gartner June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms. Exosite was recognized as one of just 16 vendors included in the report and was positioned furthest for completeness of vision out of the six vendors added to the report this year. This report marks the second release of the Magic Quadrant for IIoT platforms, which evaluates vendors based on both their completeness of vision and their ability to execute.

“We believe being included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms is a testament to the work we are doing with zero barrier IIoT applications like ExoSense®, which makes it faster and more feasible for industrial OEMs to quickly deploy connected solutions,” said Steve VanderSanden, Managing Director of North America, Exosite. “Based on our experience and existing customer base, we believe we are uniquely positioned to address the challenges industrial organizations face in this space and will remain focused on expanding our off-the-shelf vertical solutions to reduce their costs and time to market.”

This announcement comes as the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary and a groundbreaking 2018 performance, in which Exosite saw its annual software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue increase by more than 100 percent, and the number of customer devices on its platform increase by 50 percent. Over the last several years, Exosite has also received a variety of industry recognition:

Gartner named Exosite a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in the Internet of Things report, May 2017.

Forrester recognized Exosite as a vendor that offers a broad array of IoT platform functionality in its Vendor Landscape: IoT Software Platforms, 2017.

Forrester named Exosite one of the 11 most significant IoT platforms in The Forrester Wave™: IoT Software Platforms, Q4 2016 and awarded Exosite its highest security rating.

Juniper Research recognized Exosite’s EIA partner program as a key initiative fundamental to driving IoT market traction in its The Internet of Things: Consumer, Industrial & Public Services 2016-2021 report.

In addition to industry recognition, Exosite was reviewed on Gartner Peer Insights, a reviews and ratings platform for technology end-users to share their experiences. “Implementation was easy and the platform enables quick analysis of equipment performance,” said a product management/marketing professional in the manufacturing industry from December 2018. “Exosite has been rapid in development and deployment and truly work in an agile method. This has enabled them to make consultative recommendations on hardware, data consumption, and platform enhancements to help grow our business. They also have helped define service offerings.”

Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging vertical IIoT solutions like ExoSense, a condition monitoring application that provides operational insight into industrial assets, and ExoHome®, a home-automation solution to control consumer devices. These solutions are powered by Murano®, Exosite’s IoT software platform, and available through the Exchange IoT marketplace, a curated library of reusable IoT elements to help organizations accelerate their connected-product development and execute an IoT strategy for long-term success.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms report was written by Eric Goodness, Scot Kim, Ted Friedman, Alfonso Velosa, Emil Berthelsen, Amitesh Shrivastava and published on June 25, 2019. Subscribers may access the report here.

About Exosite

Since 2009, Exosite LLC, has pioneered IoT software solutions. Based in Minneapolis, with offices around the globe, the Exosite team possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in IoT technology and business strategy. Exosite engages with leading manufacturers, providing complete connected solutions, an enterprise software platform, and a rich ecosystem of tools and partnerships to quickly guide connected-product concepts to marketable IoT applications. Visit www.exosite.com to learn more about how Exosite powers digital transformation.

