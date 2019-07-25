Kongregate announced today that it has launched Idle Frontier for Android and iOS.

Idle Frontier has a Western theme, taking aesthetic inspiration from the classic game Oregon Trail. Idle Frontier is a free-to-play title with microtransactions ranging from $2 to $100 per item. It’s an idle game, meaning it focuses on you clicking the screen and progression that happens even when you’re not playing it.

Kongregate’s Ultrabit studio, which is based in San Diego, created Idle Frontier. Ultrabit has experience working on idle games like Pocket Politics and Office Space: Idle Profits.

“Idle Frontier is our evolution of the idle game genre with a touch of nostalgia and beautiful art style,” said Ultrabit executive producer Shawn Lopiccolo in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “It is a fresh approach to idle games with the aim to move the genre forward and create a more approachable experience for players everywhere.”