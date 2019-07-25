Pyze has raised $4.6 million in funding to expand its platform for AI-driven user analytics and campaign management for multiple marketing channels.

The money came from Illuminate Ventures, with participation by Benhamou Global Ventures and Correlation Ventures. Illuminate founder Cindy Padnos will join the Pyze board.

Pyze also announced a partnership with MobileSoft to embed its product in 300,000 applications across 50,000 companies. Pyze enables any business-to-business platform to track user behavior, product analytics, and marketing automation on a wide scale and delivers these services as turnkey, whitelabel business services that can be seamlessly integrated.

Image Credit: Pyze

“We have onboarded thousands of web and mobile applications and are seeing strong demand for our services,” said Pyze CEO Prabhjot Singh in a statement. “This funding will help us further accelerate onboarding more platforms, providing analytics and engagement capabilities to them and to their customers. We’re excited to partner with such strong investors who have deep domain expertise to help fuel our growth.”

The company is initially focused on low-code or no-code web and mobile app platforms, commerce marketplaces, media platforms, and multi-brand enterprises.

Image Credit: Pyze

“The ability to offer sophisticated analytics and automated marketing capabilities to our customers is a huge win for MobileSoft,” said Jason Soto, general manager of MobileSoft, in a statement. “Our clients love using the platform, specifically the integrated usage analytics and automated campaign execution, giving us the ability to offer our customers the growth marketing tools they need to compete effectively.”

Padnos stressed the company’s innovative path to market in a statement.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Pyze team to support their vision to embed best in class analytics and marketing automation into virtually any Platform,” she said. “As business services span multiple devices and as marketing campaigns become channel agnostic, the capabilities offered by Pyze will become an imperative for leading digital platforms and enterprises.”

Pyze was founded in 2013 and has seven employees.