Minecraft is coming off of one of its biggest months ever as it celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Microsoft’s Minecraft Team was able to maintain a lot of that energy the same way it always has: with branded content. Fans showed up to the Minecraft Marketplace in June 2019 for 7,884,995 downloads. That is down from the 9.4 million downloads in May, but it’s up nearly 2,000 percent from 396,511 downloads in June 2018.

The big attraction in June was the Toy Story Mash-Up pack, which features characters from the Pixar Toy Story films. These include Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, but it also features the new stars like Spoony and Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom.

But as always, it wasn’t just about recognizable Hollywood franchises in Minecraft. Players are still very excited about interior design, and you will see multiple furniture-related content packs on the charts. And speaking of the top-10 lists, let’s get to ’em.

Top 10 most downloaded in the Minecraft Marketplace June 2019

1. Toy Story Mash-Up by Minecraft

Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, and many of your favorite toys come to life in this oversized mashup

based on all the Toy Story movies. To infinity and beyond!

2. Furniture: Modern by Spark Squared

Decorate your home with over 350 furniture options. Mod your living room, bedroom, kitchen,

and even your garden! Design your dream house like never before.

3. City Living by Noxcrew

Get the full lifestyle experience with luxury apartments, office buildings, and even vehicles you can drive. Pick your perfect home or take in the sights. Customize your world with brand-new

models, blocks, & textures. Comes with 30 free skins.

4. Military Base by Vaeron

Your duty begins today, soldier! Drive the troop transport into your base, use the multipurpose

vehicle to cover tough ground, and fly the jet through the skies.

5. Dragons by InPVP

Take one of six dragons to the skies and become a legendary dragon rider! Surprise your

enemies with custom attacks. Shoot fireballs and drop TNT. Explore three huge castles and the

beautiful custom landscape.

6. Marine Biologist Roleplay by Imagiverse

Dive into the exciting life of a marine biologist, where you can explore several ocean biomes

while discovering amazing creatures.

7. Pet Shop by PixelHeads

Welcome to Pet Shop. Choose between 17 lovely pets. Explore a town and earn coins by

collecting poop or by catching stray animals. Play fetch with dogs, trim a poodle or take a snake

for a walk!

8. Wildlife: Jungle by PixelHeads

Explore a jungle with more than 70 newly added animals. Venture into the wild and discover

brand-new landscapes and exotic animals. Befriend monkeys, tame a tiger, ride a gorilla, or

escape crocodiles in your canoe.

9. Party Island by Imagiverse

Take a vacation from the city to Party Island! Choose your own modern mansion and enjoy

music at parties all around the island.

10. Furniture by Shapescape

Take your creative building and roleplaying to the next level by bringing some new furniture into

your home! Load up the moving truck with all your latest purchases from the warehouse, drive

home and live the luxury life.

Top 10 highest grossing in the Minecraft Marketplace June 2019

5. Neon Teen by Noxcrew

Your next Minecraft look is a clash between neon shades and streetwear! These trendsetting

skins come in your favorite colors and are great for urban teens to show off their style on the

city streets.

10. Home Decorating by GameMode1

Decorate and design with over 100 pieces of custom, detailed furniture! Build a home for

yourself or decorate the beautiful suburbs and mansions, and explore the impressive “Denmart”

furniture shopping mall.