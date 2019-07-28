Last year, Magic Leap launched the Independent Creator Program. The initiative aimed to bring more developers into AR by offering funding and mentorship. Today, the first app supported by the program goes live.

PuzzlAR: World Tour is a port of an existing smartphone AR game from Portuguese team, Ontop Studios. The game has a pretty fetching concept; visit some of the world’s most recognized landscapes and piece them back together just like you would a 3D puzzle. Not terribly original, perhaps, but as you can see from the video below it’s pretty charming. Locations include the Statue of Liberty and the Taj Mahal.

Magic Leap says PuzzlAR is the first of several apps and games coming from the ICP in the next several weeks. The program offers grants between $20,000 – $500,000 depending on the given project. Magic Leap told us that it saw 6,500 applications for the first wave of the scheme.

These apps release through Magic Leap World on the Magic Leap One Creator Edition headset. Magic Leap-supported releases like these will continue to be important as the company looks to establish AR as a consumer-viable technology in the years to come.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019