There’s a new contender for the VR fitness crown in Viro Move.

Developed by Fit Reality, this new VR game consists of three main game types. First up, there’s a boxing mode to get your arms moving. A shooter segment will have you dodging incoming fire and returning attacks. Finally there’s a sword-swinging mode that, yes, looks a lot like Beat Saber. Each game type is specifically designed to help you burn calories.

The game will help you track stats to manage your goals.

VR gaming has turned out to be an effective means of keeping fit and losing weight over the past few years. Active games that disguise the drain of exercise with the fun of action gaming can help people stay motivated to get in shape. By specifically dialing in on VR fitness, Viro Move could find itself a healthy market.

Viro Move is coming soon to Steam. It’s set to release on Rift and Vive headsets (and we’d assume it’ll work on Index too). You can see the Vive in the announcement trailer above.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019