Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is out and will not have official support for the Oculus Rift on Steam.

If you’re curious to know what we thought of Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, you can read (or watch) our full review right here. We weren’t very impressed. It has some good ideas and takes advantages of one of the most well-known IPs in the entire game industry, but still comes up underwhelming.

Another disappointing part of its launch is the lack of official Oculus Rift support. According to Jerk Gustafsson, Executive Producer at Machine Games, in an interview with UploadVR at E3, he had the following to say:

“Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot will be compatible with the Vive, WMR, and also released on PlayStation VR playable with the Move as well as the DualShock pad,” says Gustafsson. “The game works on Oculus, but we don’t officially support it so we can’t really say if it’s gonna hold but at the moment it works and is compliant.”

As of this writing I’ve played all the way through Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot on PSVR and tested it on Rift S. From what I’ve seen it seems to work okay, but the lack of official support is still a sign that if there are issues or if a future patch alters something then it may break support in some way. DOOM VFR is in the same boat with no official support and the last I checked controls were still a bit wonky.

The rest of the interview mostly discusses their excitement for VR in developing Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019