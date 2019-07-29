Playful Studios announced today that New Super Lucky’s Tale will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 8.

New Super Lucky’s Tale is a 3D platformer staring a young fox. The original Lucky’s Tale came out in 2016 as an Oculus Rift exclusive and launch title. Super Lucky’s Tale followed in 2017 for Xbox One and PC. The sequel made the franchise available to a larger, non-VR owning audience.

This Switch version is an expanded take on Super Lucky’s Tale.

“A challenging delight for players of all ages and skill levels, New Super Lucky’s Tale features an incredible variety of gameplay with expansive hubs, story-based adventure levels, 2D side-scrolling challenges, rewarding mini-games, mind-bending puzzles, and thrilling boss battles,” a press release from Playful Studios sent to GamesBeat details.