Bowie, Maryland-based Trinity Cyber, a cybersecurity company whose threat-combating suite combines detection with “adversary inference,” today emerged from stealth with $23 million in venture capital. Intel Capital and other “top institutional investors” led the round, which was announced in conjunction with the hiring of former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert.

“This investment by Intel Capital and other strategic backers is significant,” said Trinity Cyber CEO Steve Ryan. “I cofounded Trinity Cyber to transform the way the world addresses the cyber problem. No one is doing what Trinity Cyber is doing. No one else can. We make the adversary fail, and we feel this strategic support validates the elegance of our solution.”

As Bossert explained in a statement, Trinity Cyber’s software-as-a-service solution sits between a client’s network and the outside world, monitoring data packets with a recursive scan engine that runs on remote hardware. (Effectively, all traffic is proxied through the company’s external data servers.) When it detects a potential intrusion or breach, it alerts IT administrators and actively counters the attack in one of several ways in order to prevent compromise.

Trinity Cyber’s platform can interfere with the authentication between a command-and-control server and malware so that code breaks, or it can swap stolen data with corrupted and unreadable files. Alternatively, it’s able to intercept malicious commands and replace them with instructions that tell the malware to uninstall itself or trick the control server into revealing itself.

“The trend in global cyberattacks has been going in the wrong direction for some time, and American businesses are paying the price. It’s time we meet this problem with a truly preventive solution,” said Bossert, who has served under two U.S. presidents (most recently as White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor) and who coauthored the National Strategy for Homeland Security in 2007. “Trinity Cyber provides a high caliber solution to U.S. businesses that is capable of defeating nation-state level attacks and [is] long overdue.”

Trinity Cyber claims its approach is agnostic both to the complexity of networks and the age of systems and says it works with routers and servers, internet of things devices, and control systems. Pricing is volume-based and doesn’t vary based on endpoints or users. And though Trinity Cyber declined to name current customers, the startup says it has been providing a similar solution to the federal government for “years” to protect Department of Defense computers.

“As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, technology to counter them needs to stay one step ahead,” said Wendell Brooks, senior vice president of Intel Corporation and president of Intel Capital. “As the threat landscape continues to grow, so does the opportunity to provide cutting edge technology to protect a company’s valuable data. We are excited about being part of Trinity Cyber’s innovative commitment to helping companies stay secure.”

According to Markets and Markets, the security orchestration, automation, and response market is anticipated to be worth $1.68 billion by 2021, driven by a rise in security breaches and incidents and the rapid deployment and development of cloud-based solutions. That’s not a stretch — earlier this year, Boston-based Recorded Future announced it had been acquired by tech investor Insight Partners for $780 million, the highest-ever price for a threat intelligence firm.