DVI Equity Partners, LLC (DVI) announced today it is the lead investor in a series A funding for Tucson-based 5G technology company Electronic Design and Development Corporation (ED2). Beside growth capital, DVI will provide business and operational expertise to accelerate ED2’s growth and leadership in the global 5G market.

ED2’s product portfolio is well positioned across the 5G landscape and includes:

Low-cost band pass technology for 5G radio, radar, cellular, mobile, general wireless, loT and millimeter wave applications that filter out interfering frequencies and provide clean signals;

A first-of-a-kind universal 5G wireless software-defined repeater that can extend current 5G range by 10 times, providing greater penetration through glass and walls and around corners;

A low-cost, low-power consumption 5G antenna designed to moderate noise and expand the range and power of 5G, satellite and other communications applications.

According to the international market research company Yole Development, the radio frequency (RF) front-end component market is estimated to grow from $18.77 billion in 2019 to $39.71 billion by 2025 representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3 percent with 70 percent of the total market growth coming from filters.

“U.S. and U.S.-based telecom providers transitioning to 5G are faced with serious infrastructure challenges, including costs that impact their ability to become competitive and gain industry dominance,” DVI Managing Partner Robert Griffin said. “We believe ED2 is well positioned to help overcome many of the 5G challenges that carriers and suppliers are faced with in deploying this new technology. ED2’s leadership and capabilities are strong, and their novel and low-cost components are in great demand, and we are pleased to support their success.”

ED2 President Sergio Cardona says that following DVI’s rigorous due diligence process it was clear both companies had the combined expertise and drive to capitalize on emerging 5G infrastructure trends.

“At ED2, we see this as an incredible market opportunity, one that I believe we are well positioned for,” Cardona said. “I am also grateful for DVI’s confidence in our leadership, products and ability to capitalize on the nascent 5G infrastructure space and pleased to have someone with Bob Griffin’s background and experience appointed to our board of directors,” Cardona added.

About DVI Equity Partners LLC

DVI Equity Partners LLC (DVI) was founded in spring of 2018 with a singular mission of investing in early stage, emerging technology companies specializing in disruptive technology with an emphasis on companies founded and led by women and minorities. The firm evaluates emerging technology companies that create business-to-business (B2B) value in areas including national security, enterprise software, artificial intelligence, and data storage and analysis. Visit dviequitypartners.com for additional information.

About Electronic Design and Development Corporation

Founded in 2018, Electronic Design and Development Corporation (ED2) builds 5G infrastructure hardware for next generation advancements in telecommunications. ED2 products include integrated 5G wireless solutions, 5G filters and custom radio frequency electronics. Our mission is to give wireless network providers the critical and cost-effective components required for expansion and competitiveness. The company has 80+ combined years of radio frequency (RF) radio, radar, software and wireless systems experience. Visit ed2corp.com/products for additional information.

