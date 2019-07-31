Kast announced that it has acquired Rabbit‘s intellectual property, software stack, and several patents.

Rabbit was a service that let users watch videos together online. Although it averaged about 3.5 million viewers a month, the company shut down in May. Kast is another live-share experience — one that also supports game parties and video chat — and its acquisition of Rabbit’s remnants should help it grow.

“The entire team at Kast deeply admired and loved Rabbit as a product, and we followed the news of its shutdown with sadness, as did everyone else in this space,” said Mark Ollila, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kast, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Now, we can ensure that the best parts of Rabbit’s innovative service can live on within Kast’s company roadmap.”

The servers for Rabbit will shut down at 9 a.m. Pacific today, at which point they will redirect to Kast.