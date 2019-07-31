Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Japanese IME and Snip & Sketch improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18945 (made available to testers on July 26) to build 18950. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

Microsoft is still iterating on the Japanese IME that reintroduced in build 18875. Today’s release fixes an issue where the focus inside prediction candidate window wouldn’t move when using the Up Arrow key. It also improves the discoverability of key assignment settings. The default assigned value of Ctrl + Space has been set to None.

Snip & Sketch has received three improvements, but each is being tested with select Insiders in the Fast ring. There’s a new Single window mode for those that retake screenshots, a zoom option (CTRL+Plus, CTRL+Minus, and Ctrl+Mouse wheel are supported), and WIN+Shift+S is now more discoverable with a quick tutorial.

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Insiders may notice some references to “Cloud download” relating to PC reset or refresh. This feature isn’t available and working quite yet.

Fixed an issue where ctfmon.exe might crash if clicking the input mode indicator in the taskbar to switch the Japanese IME between modes.

Fixed an issue where pasting from clipboard history (WIN+V) wouldn’t work when using the Bopomofo IME.

Fixed an issue resulting in hanja conversion not working for the updated Korean IME when typing in certain apps.

Fixed an issue that could result in the OneNote app intermittently acting as if the Ctrl key was pressed when it wasn’t.

Known issues

This build has four known issues:

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on. In August, Tamper Protection will return to being on by default for all Insiders.

On occasion, the candidate selection in prediction candidate window for the Japanese IME doesn’t match with the composition string

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.