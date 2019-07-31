Spotify reported today that it added 8 million new subscribers in the most recent quarter as the music streaming leader widened its lead over rival Apple Music.

The Swedish company said in its Q2 earnings report that it now has a total of 108 million premium subscribers, up 31% from the same period one year ago.

Apple disclosed in June that its streaming service has 60 million subscribers, a figure that includes people in the free three-month trial period. Apple had previously said it had 50 million paid subscribers in January, not counting free trials.

Bottom line: While Spotify has added a total of 12 million subscribers so far in 2019, Apple Music has added less than 10 million.

Overall, Spotify reported revenue that exceeded analyst expectations, though its subscriber number failed to hit the high end of its guidance. Spotify reported earnings before the stock market open, and that slight subscriber miss sent is stock down 2.04% to $152.10 per share in pre-market trading.

The company’s revenue for Q2 was $1.86 billion, up 31% from the same period one year ago, beating analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company posted a loss of $84 million for Q2, down from $158 million in Q1 and $439 million the previous year.