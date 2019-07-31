Let’s say you have a trailer for a new season of content for your popular live-service game. And someone on your marketing team has the idea to work with influencers to debut the video. That’s a nice thought, but it’s also a logistical nightmare. Every streamer introduces several new points of failure; the video could leak early or end up looking terrible. This is a challenge even for large PR teams. But that is where the StreamElements comes in with a solution that makes it easy to handle this sort of simultaneous broadcast across multiple channels.

StreamElements provides a set of production tools for creators on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming. Its latest feature is SE VideoDrop Live that enables brands, game developers, and others to launch a video on multiple streaming channels all at the same time. This tool enables marketing teams to take advantage of influencer audiences without having to turn over any of the actual material to the influencers themselves. This maintains control over sensitive promotional content without the risk that an influencer is going to share it early.

Scott Clark, StreamElements’ brand partnerships boss, says that a lot of brands are interested in working with influencers to reach younger audiences. At the same time, however, the marketing teams at those companies are wary about giving up control to dozens of creators who could easily make a mistake that derails a carefully planned campaign.

“[Young people are] spending significant time on live streaming platforms, making it the perfect medium to promote films, games, and music,” said Clark. “SE VideoDrop Live provides an exciting and hype-building controlled execution in a live environment that is simply not possible in any other medium.”

How SE VideoDrop Live works

VideoDrop Live gives complete control to the brand or marketing team. StreamElements has already tested it once in a partnership with Wizards of the Coast and Liquid Advertising. The two companies worked with 22 different Twitch broadcasters to debut a trailer for the Magic the Gathering: War of the Spark set.

Through StreamElements’ interface, those 22 channels were able to tap into a countdown to the video without ever having to handle anything themselves. Only when Wizards and Liquid pressed the button did the trailer actually propagate into the partner feeds.

The potential of this is pretty clear for developers who want to ensure the biggest pop possible for their announcements. While minimizing the chance of leaks, developers can now get their most enthusiastic audience members to gather around and watch something at the exact same moment.

“The SE VideoDrop Live is yet another example of the unique benefits of StreamElements’ tools, technology, and legendary service,” StreamElements chief executive Doron Nir said. “With our unique deployment and measurement capabilities, we are raising the bar of what live stream influencer marketing should be for brands and creators alike.”

To ensure that more marketers take advantage of this, StreamElements has also hired industry veterans Jeff Skaggs and Daniel Cole to build deeper relationships with brands.