Certain Affinity isn’t your typical indie developer. Thanks to its co-development business model, it’s been able to work on huge franchises like Call of Duty, Halo, Doom, and World of Tanks. Under the leadership of ex-Bungie employee and founder Max Hoberman, the Austin-based company has grown steadily over the past 12 years — to the point where opening a second office was necessary for the company.

Located in Toronto, Canada, the new location will support the Austin teams on both current and new projects. Though co-development has made up the bulk of Certain Affinity’s portfolio so far, the studio is actually in the middle of transitioning more toward lead development so it can create its own games and intellectual properties. And Toronto will play a key role in that transition.

Recently, we visited Certain Affinity’s three-floor Texas HQ to talk to Hoberman and other developers about the past, present, and future of the company. Watch the video below to hear more about its co-development work, the new expansion, and why the past few years have been such an exciting time for them.

