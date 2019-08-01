Publisher Bandai Namco announced today that it is opening a new company that will focus on making mobile games for markets outside of Asia.

Bandai Namco Mobile’s HQ will be Barcelona, Spain. The new division will open in 2020, and it plans to begin hiring in the coming months.

“Setting up a separate company for all our western mobile development and marketing allows us to react better to market tendencies and create higher quality content at a faster pace, as part of our long term vision for the business,” noted Naoki Katashima, chief executive officer of Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, Bandai Namco Entertainment America, and Bandai Namco Mobile, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We hope you look forward to great entertainment delivered by Bandai Namco Mobile.”

Most of the publisher’s current mobile offerings focus on licensed games based on Dragon Ball and Naruto, as well as titles based on Bandai Namco’s iconic Pac-Man franchise. This new company will make it possible for Bandai Namco to expand its mobile strategy.

This new division will also help bring gaming jobs to Spain.

“The choice to settle in Barcelona was not a difficult one,” noted Tatsuya Kubota, chief operating officer of Bandai Namco Mobile, in the press release. “The city is not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world, it’s also the hotbed for international video game development and home to the best talent the mobile industry has to offer.”