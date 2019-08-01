Facebook today announced that it’s open sourcing two algorithms capable of spotting identical and nearly-identical photos and videos, which it says it actively uses to fight child exploitation, terrorist propaganda, and graphic violence on its platform. The company notes that it’s the first time it’s shared any media-matching technology — technology it hopes industry partners, smaller developers, and nonprofits will employ to more easily identify harmful content.

“When we identify a harmful piece of content … technology can help us find duplicates and prevent them from being shared,” wrote global head of safety Antigone Davis and VP of integrity Guy Rosen in a blog post time to coincide with Facebook’s fourth annual Child Safety Hackathon. “For those who already use their own or other content matching technology, these technologies are another layer of defense … making the systems that much more powerful.”

Facebook says that the two algorithms in question — PDQ and TMK+PDQ — were designed to operate at “high scale” and inspired by existing models and implementations, including pHash, Microsoft’s PhotoDNA, aHash, and dHash. The photo-matching PDQ was modeled after pHash (although it was designed from scratch), while the video-recognizing TMK+PDQF was developed jointly by Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence Research team and academics from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy.

Both efficiently store files as short digital hashes — unique identifiers — that help to determine whether two files are the same or similar, even without the original image or video. Facebook points out that they can be easily shared among companies and nonprofits, and with industry partners through the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) so they can also take down the same content if it’s uploaded to their services.

“We designed these technologies based on our experience detecting abuse across billions of posts on Facebook,” wrote Davis and Rosen. “We hope that by contributing back to the community we’ll enable more companies to keep their services safe and empower non-profits that work in the space.”

Facebook’s contributions of PDQ and TMK+PDQ follow on the heels of the aforementioned PhotoDNA ten years ago, an effort to fight child exploitation. More recently, Google launched Content Safety API, an AI platform designed to identify online child sexual abuse material and reduce human reviewers’ exposure to the content.