French mobile game publisher Playdigious has announced that it will expand into the PC and console game markets, starting with the publication of new titles in August.

Paris-based Playdigious is the publisher behind titles such as the mobile version of Evoland 2 and Cultist Simulator. Now it plans four titles for the PC and consoles in the coming months. It is also taking Dead Cells from the PC to mobile on August 28.

Playdigious CEO Xavier Liard started Playdigious with Romain Tisserand nearly five years ago, after Liard sold DotEmu, a retro gaming company. Playdigious went into mobile gaming, publishing paid titles from indie mobile game developers, and it has had hits like Evoland, Mini Metro, Evoland 2, Cultist Simulator, and a number of others.

“Our focus has been to focus on one thing and doing it well,” Liard said in an interview with GamesBeat. “We are expanding to new platforms, but we will continue to do what we have done. Take good games and bring them to new platforms.”

The first title coming is Pix the Cat from developer Pastagames, arriving on the Nintendo Switch on August 8 in North America, Europe, and Australia. In this game, you put your reflexes to the test and scratch your head with Pix the Cat. This intense arcade game has you collecting ducklings and leading them to a safe zone. It’s easier said than done. You can preorder it now.

Playdigious is also publishing Dungeon Of The Endless from Sega’s Amplitude Studios. It debuts soon on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

When their escape pod crashes on the unexplored planet of Auriga, prisoners and guards have no choice but to work together to survive. In this rogue-like dungeon-defense game, you have to protect your generator with your team of heroes — each with their own strengths and flaws — from endless waves of monsters and fight your way to the surface to discover the truth about Auriga.

Image Credit: Playdigious

The company is also publishing The Almost Gone from developer Happy Volcano on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. In this contemporary tale, you play as a young girl trapped between life and death. You explore your surroundings to unravel the dark and poignant truth about her death.

And Playdigious is publishing Turmoil from developer Gamious on the Nintendo Switch. In this game, you drill for oil like it’s 1899. In this western-inspired management game, you play as an oil entrepreneur during the 19th-century oil rush in North America. You can become a tycoon, develop your town, and get upgrades for better drilling.

Image Credit: Playdigious

All four games will be playable at Playdigious’ booth at the Gamescom convention in Cologne, Germany in mid-August. I’ll be attending Gamescom and the Devcom conference that precedes it.

Image Credit: Playdigious

“It’s a very good time for the video game industry,” Liard said. “There is cloud gaming coming, and there is a new generation of consoles. That’s a good opportunity for the indies. There is a misconception that indie games cannot work on mobile. We are fighting that misconception.”

The company does not have internal game studios, and so it sources games from existing game developers. Playdigious has 10 employees.

“Our intent is not to grow too fast,” Liard said. “We want to remain a small company, but with very talented people.”