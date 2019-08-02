Mixer won’t say how much it spent to bring livestreaming star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins exclusively to its platform, but it is already seeing some benefits. Since Ninja’s big defection from Twitch, Mixer’s downloads have doubled on the mobile app stores, according to industry-intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The Mixer app is in the top 100 free downloads on Apple’s App Store for 19 different countries. Sensor Tower found that it wasn’t in the top 500 in any country just last week. This is a huge jump, and suggests that Ninja’s audience is ready to follow him to Microsoft’s broadcasting service.

“Mixer jumped from No. 747 among all apps on the U.S. App Store on Wednesday to No. 13 yesterday following Ninja’s announcement,” Sensor Tower mobile insights boss Randy Nelson said. “It is currently No. 3 among all apps on the store and No. 1 among all non-game apps.”

On Android, Mixer is No. 12 most downloaded app on the Google Play store.

Mixer app could hit 100,000 downloads today

If you’re wondering what that means in terms of raw numbers, Sensor Tower thinks it’s pretty significant.

“We estimate that the app was installed by 26,000 new users yesterday worldwide across the App Store and Google Play,” said Nelson. “This was an increase of 86% versus the previous day’s 14,000 new installs and plus 100% week-over-week from 13,000 on Thursday, July 26.”

And that was all before Ninja had streamed even a second of gameplay on Mixer. His first livestream has begun on Mixer.tv/ninja. This first stream has attracted more than 70,000 viewers, which is in line with his standard audience size on Twitch. And that makes sense considering the number of downloads the Mixer app is seeing on smartphones and tablets.

“At its current ranking, Mixer stands to add at least 100,000 new users on iOS in the U.S. alone today,” said Nelson. “Adding 100,000 new users on the U.S. App Store today would be a 2,400% increase from 4,000 one week ago — or 25-times more.”