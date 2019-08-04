Landfall developer Force Field Entertainment is back with its latest Oculus Quest exclusive, Time Stall.

Time Stall cropped up on Quest’s coming soon section today, but the trailer below confirms it’s coming August 15. Oculus Studios is publishing the game so don’t expect to see it anywhere else.

It’s a puzzle game in which humanity has abandoned Earth and taken to the stars in a luxury escape craft (crowdfunded, of course). The ship’s crew is mostly comprised of robots, but you take on the role of a human that looks after the vessel’s safety.

To do this, you use a safe protocol named Time Stall. It’s pretty much what it says on the tin; it temporarily freezes time so that you can rearrange hazards and avoid disaster. Judging by trailer, you can expect to solve catastrophes in the ship’s kitchen, accidentally head to outer space and more. Think Wall-E meets… some superhero that can pause time.

It sounds a little like a sci-fi take on Just In Time Inc, a likeable puzzle game that cast you as client’s bodyguard. Time Stall looks a little more physics-based, though.

For now the game’s only confirmed for Oculus Quest. We wouldn’t be surprised to see it carry over to Oculus Rift at some point, but no confirmation on that for now. There’s no listed price, either.

Force Field is actually behind a good number of experiences on Quest now. A few weeks back it launched a port of its Anne Frank’s House VR experience and it also developed the National Geographic Explore VR experience for Quest launch.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019