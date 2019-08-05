Waifus are more popular than soccer in the United Kingdom. Or, at least, that’s my hypothesis after the industry-tracking firm UKIE/GfK posted the results for its weekly video games sales chart earlier today. Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the No. 1 best-selling game in the U.K. for the second week in a row. It finished ahead of FIFA 19 and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

This is yet another sign that Three Houses is among the fastest-selling Fire Emblem games in franchise history. UKIE/GfK already reported that Three Houses doubled the first-week sales of the 2013 breakout hit Fire Emblem: Awakening for the 3DS. Nintendo’s relationship-focused tactical battler is now likely enjoying the benefit of glowing praise from both critics and fans. On top of that, Nintendo has delivered more physical copies to retailers (UKIE/GfK only tracks physical sales). That should have also contributed keep the game on top.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses just manages to hold on to top spot in its second week, despite strong competition from FIFA 19 which climbs three places to No. 2,” Ukie analyst Luke Hebblethwaite wrote in a blog post. “Buoyed by the imminent new football season and a retailer price promotion, it is FIFA 19’s highest position since week 25. There is also a debut at No. 5 for another EA sporting franchise, Madden NFL 20.”

FIFA 19, of course, debuted in September 2018. But this is the U.K., so that doesn’t really matter. The game is a perennial best-seller in that territory, and it will likely only fall of the chart once FIFA 20 launches this September.

The best-selling games in the U.K. this past week

Here is the full best-seller chart for the last week in the U.K. Again, this only includes physical-game sales.

Last week This week Title Age Rating Publisher
1 1 FIRE EMBLEM: THREE HOUSES PEGI 12+ NINTENDO
5 2 FIFA 19 PEGI 3+ EA SPORTS
3 3 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED PEGI 3+ ACTIVISION
4 4 SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 PEGI 3+ NINTENDO
5 MADDEN NFL 20 PEGI 7+ EA SPORTS
7 6 GRAND THEFT AUTO V PEGI 18+ ROCKSTAR
8 7 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE PEGI 3+ NINTENDO
2 8 WOLFENSTEIN: YOUNGBLOOD PEGI 18+ BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
12 9 SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE PEGI 12+ NINTENDO
11 10 MINECRAFT PEGI 7+ NINTENDO
9 11 F1 2019 PEGI 3+ CODEMASTERS
16 12 CRICKET 19: OFFICIAL GAME OF THE ASHES PEGI 3+ MAXIMUM GAMES
14 13 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 PEGI 18+ UBISOFT
30 14 BATTLEFIELD V PEGI 16+ EA GAMES
10 15 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 PEGI 18+ ROCKSTAR
13 16 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD PEGI 12+ NINTENDO
18 17 SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY PEGI 7+ NINTENDO
6 18 MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: THE BLACK ORDER PEGI 12+ NINTENDO
17 19 NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE PEGI 3+ NINTENDO
31 20 MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION EDITION PEGI 7+ SONY COMPUTER ENT.
32 21 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 PEGI 18+ ACTIVISION
21 22 WWE 2K19 PEGI 16+ 2K
20 23 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN PEGI 16+ SONY COMPUTER ENT.
22 24 POKEMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! PEGI 7+ NINTENDO
19 25 CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY PEGI 7+ ACTIVISION
15 26 FORZA HORIZON 4 PEGI 3+ MICROSOFT
25 27 SUPER MARIO PARTY PEGI 3+ NINTENDO
38 28 SEA OF THIEVES PEGI 12+ MICROSOFT
24 29 DAYS GONE PEGI 18+ SONY COMPUTER ENT.
30 KINGDOM HEARTS III PEGI 12+ SQUARE ENIX
31 THE SIMS 4 PEGI 12+ EA GAMES
33 32 LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS PEGI 7+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
26 33 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY PEGI 18+ UBISOFT
29 34 THE LEGO MOVIE 2 VIDEOGAME PEGI 7+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
37 35 FORZA HORIZON 3 PEGI 3+ MICROSOFT
36 36 TEAM SONIC RACING PEGI 3+ SEGA
27 37 FAR CRY NEW DAWN PEGI 18+ UBISOFT
39 38 MINECRAFT: XBOX EDITION PEGI 7+ MICROSOFT
23 39 TEKKEN 7 PEGI 16+ BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
35 40 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 PEGI 7+ WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE