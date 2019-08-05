Waifus are more popular than soccer in the United Kingdom. Or, at least, that’s my hypothesis after the industry-tracking firm UKIE/GfK posted the results for its weekly video games sales chart earlier today. Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the No. 1 best-selling game in the U.K. for the second week in a row. It finished ahead of FIFA 19 and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.
This is yet another sign that Three Houses is among the fastest-selling Fire Emblem games in franchise history. UKIE/GfK already reported that Three Houses doubled the first-week sales of the 2013 breakout hit Fire Emblem: Awakening for the 3DS. Nintendo’s relationship-focused tactical battler is now likely enjoying the benefit of glowing praise from both critics and fans. On top of that, Nintendo has delivered more physical copies to retailers (UKIE/GfK only tracks physical sales). That should have also contributed keep the game on top.
“Fire Emblem: Three Houses just manages to hold on to top spot in its second week, despite strong competition from FIFA 19 which climbs three places to No. 2,” Ukie analyst Luke Hebblethwaite wrote in a blog post. “Buoyed by the imminent new football season and a retailer price promotion, it is FIFA 19’s highest position since week 25. There is also a debut at No. 5 for another EA sporting franchise, Madden NFL 20.”
FIFA 19, of course, debuted in September 2018. But this is the U.K., so that doesn’t really matter. The game is a perennial best-seller in that territory, and it will likely only fall of the chart once FIFA 20 launches this September.
The best-selling games in the U.K. this past week
Here is the full best-seller chart for the last week in the U.K. Again, this only includes physical-game sales.
|Last week
|This week
|Title
|Age Rating
|Publisher
|1
|1
|FIRE EMBLEM: THREE HOUSES
|PEGI 12+
|NINTENDO
|5
|2
|FIFA 19
|PEGI 3+
|EA SPORTS
|3
|3
|CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED
|PEGI 3+
|ACTIVISION
|4
|4
|SUPER MARIO MAKER 2
|PEGI 3+
|NINTENDO
|5
|MADDEN NFL 20
|PEGI 7+
|EA SPORTS
|7
|6
|GRAND THEFT AUTO V
|PEGI 18+
|ROCKSTAR
|8
|7
|MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
|PEGI 3+
|NINTENDO
|2
|8
|WOLFENSTEIN: YOUNGBLOOD
|PEGI 18+
|BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
|12
|9
|SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE
|PEGI 12+
|NINTENDO
|11
|10
|MINECRAFT
|PEGI 7+
|NINTENDO
|9
|11
|F1 2019
|PEGI 3+
|CODEMASTERS
|16
|12
|CRICKET 19: OFFICIAL GAME OF THE ASHES
|PEGI 3+
|MAXIMUM GAMES
|14
|13
|TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2
|PEGI 18+
|UBISOFT
|30
|14
|BATTLEFIELD V
|PEGI 16+
|EA GAMES
|10
|15
|RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
|PEGI 18+
|ROCKSTAR
|13
|16
|THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD
|PEGI 12+
|NINTENDO
|18
|17
|SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
|PEGI 7+
|NINTENDO
|6
|18
|MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: THE BLACK ORDER
|PEGI 12+
|NINTENDO
|17
|19
|NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE
|PEGI 3+
|NINTENDO
|31
|20
|MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION EDITION
|PEGI 7+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|32
|21
|CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4
|PEGI 18+
|ACTIVISION
|21
|22
|WWE 2K19
|PEGI 16+
|2K
|20
|23
|MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN
|PEGI 16+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|22
|24
|POKEMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU!
|PEGI 7+
|NINTENDO
|19
|25
|CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY
|PEGI 7+
|ACTIVISION
|15
|26
|FORZA HORIZON 4
|PEGI 3+
|MICROSOFT
|25
|27
|SUPER MARIO PARTY
|PEGI 3+
|NINTENDO
|38
|28
|SEA OF THIEVES
|PEGI 12+
|MICROSOFT
|24
|29
|DAYS GONE
|PEGI 18+
|SONY COMPUTER ENT.
|30
|KINGDOM HEARTS III
|PEGI 12+
|SQUARE ENIX
|31
|THE SIMS 4
|PEGI 12+
|EA GAMES
|33
|32
|LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS
|PEGI 7+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
|26
|33
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY
|PEGI 18+
|UBISOFT
|29
|34
|THE LEGO MOVIE 2 VIDEOGAME
|PEGI 7+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
|37
|35
|FORZA HORIZON 3
|PEGI 3+
|MICROSOFT
|36
|36
|TEAM SONIC RACING
|PEGI 3+
|SEGA
|27
|37
|FAR CRY NEW DAWN
|PEGI 18+
|UBISOFT
|39
|38
|MINECRAFT: XBOX EDITION
|PEGI 7+
|MICROSOFT
|23
|39
|TEKKEN 7
|PEGI 16+
|BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
|35
|40
|LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2
|PEGI 7+
|WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE