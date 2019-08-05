Waifus are more popular than soccer in the United Kingdom. Or, at least, that’s my hypothesis after the industry-tracking firm UKIE/GfK posted the results for its weekly video games sales chart earlier today. Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the No. 1 best-selling game in the U.K. for the second week in a row. It finished ahead of FIFA 19 and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

This is yet another sign that Three Houses is among the fastest-selling Fire Emblem games in franchise history. UKIE/GfK already reported that Three Houses doubled the first-week sales of the 2013 breakout hit Fire Emblem: Awakening for the 3DS. Nintendo’s relationship-focused tactical battler is now likely enjoying the benefit of glowing praise from both critics and fans. On top of that, Nintendo has delivered more physical copies to retailers (UKIE/GfK only tracks physical sales). That should have also contributed keep the game on top.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses just manages to hold on to top spot in its second week, despite strong competition from FIFA 19 which climbs three places to No. 2,” Ukie analyst Luke Hebblethwaite wrote in a blog post. “Buoyed by the imminent new football season and a retailer price promotion, it is FIFA 19’s highest position since week 25. There is also a debut at No. 5 for another EA sporting franchise, Madden NFL 20.”

FIFA 19, of course, debuted in September 2018. But this is the U.K., so that doesn’t really matter. The game is a perennial best-seller in that territory, and it will likely only fall of the chart once FIFA 20 launches this September.

The best-selling games in the U.K. this past week

Here is the full best-seller chart for the last week in the U.K. Again, this only includes physical-game sales.