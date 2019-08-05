BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 5, 2019–

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications for agriculture on Earth, has entered into an agreement with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, to represent the Company’s commercial agricultural technology, BAM-FX®, in the rapidly expanding legal hemp and cannabis grower markets, the world’s coffee growing markets and other agricultural segments.

“BAM-FX has demonstrated success in increasing plant yield, quality and return on investment by enhancing plant vigor. By activating and strengthening the plant’s natural immune system and defensive genes, the plant is able to resist and recover from biotic and environmental stresses,” stated Harvey Kaye, ZGSI’s Chairman of the Board.

“I have been seeking an agricultural technology that represents a breakthrough in fortifying plant health and creating a ‘natural resistance’ to help increase yield and plant vigor. Upon my review of five years of BAM-FX plant trials, including collaborative work with NASA and three flights to the ISS, I am convinced that BAM-FX has the potential to launch a new era of agricultural science, the next step beyond organic,” stated Rohan Marley.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology public company (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. The commercialization activities are being executed through ZGSI’s two operating subsidiaries, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc. and Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.

