Adobe Premiere Rush, Adobe’s cross-platform video editor for smartphones, tablets, and PCs, arrived on select Android devices in May following a broad launch last year on PC, Mac, and iOS. Now, Adobe is beefing up Rush with a new feature that enables users to manipulate the speed of videos and add ramps while maintaining pitch.

The speed adjustment controls in Rush version 1.2 live in the speed panel (under the subheader Range Speed) and display speed as a percentage, where 100% is real time and values below or above the baseline are in slow and fast motion, respectively. You’re able to enter a specific value or use a slider, and optionally enable the Maintain Pitch option to preserve the original pitch of audio at any speed. (Normally, speeding up footage raises the audio’s pitch, while slowing it down lowers it.)

The feature niftily lets you adjust speed within portions of clips as opposed to whole scenes. Creating these portions is as easy as dragging the blue handles on the target clip in the timeline or in the speed panel; as the handles are dragged, Rush displays particular frames where the changes take full effect.

Image Credit: Adobe

As for ramping, which refers to the progressive speeding up or slowing down in or out of a speed range, they’re set to 0.5 seconds by default, but can be adjusted to any value. As Adobe notes, they help smooth out speed changes that might otherwise seem jarring.

Lastly, the updated Rush lets you manually set a clip’s duration, after which it automatically adjusts the clip’s speed to the appropriate value.

Among Adobe Rush’s other core features are integrated color, audio, and motion graphics tools and one-click publishing to social media sites like Facebook and YouTube, with support for native YouTube features like video scheduling and thumbnail selection. Also on tap is auto-ducking, which leverages the power of Adobe Sensei — Adobe’s machine learning framework — to automatically generate clip volume keyframes from music to reduce the volume when dialogue, sound effects, and other audio elements are present.

Image Credit: Adobe

Rush is optimized for touchscreens first and foremost, and to this end, the preview window and playback controls take up the top third of the screen. The timeline sits in the middle, above a carousel of menus that lets users fiddle with transition animations, color grading, audio, transformations, aspect ratio adjustment, title cards, and motion graphics templates. Tapping and dragging on the end of a video clip, audio clip, or effects track in Premiere Rush’s timeline adjusts its length, and selecting the center lets editors move it forward or backward in the timeline.

Premiere Rush clients for Windows and Mac are cut from the same aesthetic cloth as the mobile apps, and it’s a seamless transition from mobile to desktop. Project files are synced to the cloud and associated with your Adobe ID so that when you sign in, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off.

Plans, which include 100GB of Creative Cloud storage (with additional storage options of up to 10TB available for an additional cost), start at $10 per month for individual users, $20 per month for teams, and $30 per month for enterprise customers. Premiere Rush is included as part of Creative Cloud All Apps and Adobe’s Student plan, and the no-charge Premiere Rush CC Starter Plan, which allows users to export up to three projects for free.