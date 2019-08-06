You no longer need social graces to play Apex Legends — at least for most of August. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced on social media today that it is launching a solo mode as part of The Iron Crown Collection Event next week.

On August 13, The Iron Crown Collection Event goes live, and it will enable you to queue into matches all by your lonesome. This is notable because, until now, Apex Legends has only ever had a three-person squads. No duos or quads.

Iron Crown runs until August 27. At that point, the game will likely revert to trios-only.

Next week, only one can reign. 👑 The Iron Crown Collection Event featuring an all-new Solos limited time

mode begins 8/13. pic.twitter.com/8tG4EhIqQf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2019

But for those glorious two weeks, you can hop into matches without having to rely on other humans. More importantly for me, I don’t have to worry about other humans expecting competency from me. That’s a lot of stress, and I just can’t deal with it. Maybe I’ll even get decent at Apex in those two weeks and feel a lot better about getting into a queue with other random people or my friends.

Or maybe I’ll just go back to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, where I can hide in a bathroom like god intended.