Square Enix revealed its financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, showing growth compared to the previous year thanks to its iconic Final Fantasy franchise.

The publisher reported net sales of $500.97 million, up 19.1% compared to last year. During the quarter, Square Enix released Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Even without a technical “new” release, the anticipation for Shadowbringers drove sales for Final Fantasy XIV and bringing the remasters of older Final Fantasy games to new platforms helped open them up to a larger audience. That’s the power of long-lived and long-loved franchise.

Sales for the Final Fantasy franchise, which launched in 1987, now stand at over 144 million. Square Enix also noted that Final Fantasy XIV performed strongly ahead of its Shadowbringers expansion. It came out on July 2, just after the financial period ended.

Final Fantasy will continue to be a big a part of Square Enix’s future profits. Along with the continued success of the online game Final Fantasy XIV, Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally launching on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. The anticipated role-playing game could become one of the franchise’s best-selling titles.