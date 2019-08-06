Microsoft is about to launch Gears 5 for Xbox One on September 10, and the company is planning a lot of new hardware and accessory options to go along with that. Fans of the series can get a new Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition console with the system, the Kait Diaz Limited Edition gamepad, and download codes for Gears 5 and Gears of War Ultimate Edition. This 1TB version of the Xbox One X has a retail price of $500.

Gears 5 is also getting a standard Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle for $500 without the unique console design. Or you can get the Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle for $300. All of these systems are available to preorder now.

Gears developer The Coalition designed the Limited Edition Xbox One X in partnership with the Xbox Industrial Design Team. The console features an icy and snowy design. It uses a translucent casing to give the sense that the Locust symbol is buried under a frozen surface.

Other Gears 5 hardware and accessories

If you already own an Xbox One X, however, you don’t have to shell out for a new one to get add some Gears 5 flavor to your system. You can purchase the Kait Diaz Limited Edition controller separately for $75. Like the console, it also features that crisp, snowy design. This controller has all of the features of the most recent Xbox One controller revisions. That means it has a Bluetooth radio for use with PC and smartphones.

Microsoft is also launching the Kait Diaz Xbox Pro Charging Stand for $50 in partnership with accessory manufacturer Controller Gear. This uses the same materials to achieve the the same aesthetic as the Limited Edition gamepad. The stand enables you to quickly dock and charge your controller without having to use standard AA batteries.

Razer is also getting in on the Gears 5 action with a stylized version of its Thresher headset that will launch in September. Razer is also introducing a new Gears-inspired version of its wireless keyboard and mouse for the Xbox One for $300.

And then, if you absolutely must have everything in your console rig styled to look like the latest entry in the Gears of War franchise, Seagate is launching a Gears 5 Special Edition of its Game Drive external storage. You can get this in a 2TB model that supports USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfers. Or you can pop into GameStop to find their exclusive 5TB version. That kind of space is especially useful if you have Xbox Game Pass.