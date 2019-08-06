GungHo Online Entertainment America announced today that the Grandia HD Collection will release for Nintendo Switch on August 16.

The package includes remasters of Grandia and Grandia II. The original Grandia came out in the U.S. for PlayStation in 1999. Grandia II released for the Dreamcast in 2000. Both are Japanese role-playing game that Ubisoft published.

GungHo does most of its business with online games for PC and mobile. That included Grandia online, which only operated in Japan from 2009 to 2012. But the company does occasionally release console titles, including the release of the Grasshopper Manufacture action game Let it Die for PlayStation 4.

Releasing these titles to the Switch will open them up to a new generation of JRPG fans. The collection will enhance the graphical detail of both games’ UI, sprites, and textures.

The HD remaster of Grandia will also be coming to PC at a later date. Grandia II is already available on PC.