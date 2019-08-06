Slack today introduced a handful of security upgrades designed to make the workplace communication app more secure within enterprise organizations. The updates include two-factor authentication with Touch ID fingerprint scans, Face ID use of facial recognition software, and generated passcodes.

In the coming weeks or later this year, Slack Enterprise Grid will allow administrators to wipe chat sessions from a specific user via an admin dashboard, whitelist certain domains, and block file downloads when using the Slack mobile device.

Also in the coming weeks, admins will be given power to control the number of devices a user can be logged into at any given time, reject jailbroken devices, and decide how often a user is required to use biometrics or a passcode in order to sign in and reauthenticate.

Next year, Slack will give administrators the ability to block file downloads with the Slack desktop app and require that links shared in Slack be opened in web browsers deemed safe, the kind managed in a Mobile Application Management (MAM) container.

Today’s news comes weeks after Slack made changes to launch its desktop app about 33% faster while using roughly 50% less memory.

Among other recent changes for the workplace chat app is Workflow Builder, which lets businesses create apps without code. Channel calendars and the ability to respond to Slack messages via email were also introduced earlier this year.