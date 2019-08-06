Skybound Games announced that The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, a comprehensive bundle of all four seasons of the acclaimed game series, is now available to pre-order digitally for $50 on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Xbox One Store.

The game will be available on September 10 across those stores.

It will be available as a physical boxed product in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as digitally on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Xbox One Store, and the Epic Games store for Windows PC.

Image Credit: Skybound Interactive

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series contains all four seasons of the series, along with The Walking Dead: Michonne and several digital bonuses. There are over 50 hours of gameplay across 23 episodes and more than 10 hours of developer commentary.

It has behind-the-scenes bonus features including concept and character art galleries, a “Return of The Walking Dead” documentary short, faithful recreations of classic menus, and a music player with over 140 musical tracks.

The collection also includes the application across all seasons and content of “graphic black,” an art style that pays homage to The Walking Dead comics and was previously only available for The Final Season.

A new The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series PlayStation 4 dashboard dynamic theme will be given as a bonus to all those that purchase the digital version specifically on the PlayStation Store.

Image Credit: Skybound Interactive

Additionally, Skybound Games will rerelease the second and third seasons of the series — The Walking Dead: Season Two and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on September 10, letting Nintendo fans download each of the four The Walking Dead seasons with new graphic black enhancements and many other improvements individually.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book franchise, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series lets players experience the full story of Clementine as she grows from young girl to fearless survivor in the series that set a new benchmark for storytelling in games.

A light of hope in dark times, Clementine learns from many protectors and endures countless threats in a post-apocalyptic world where the weak perish and the cruel survive. It’s up to players who Clementine trusts, who she loves, who she hurts, and what she chooses to protect when she cannot save everyone. The gut-wrenching decisions you make have consequences, and they carry over through the episodes.

The original The Walking Dead had had tons of Game of the Year awards, and it turned Telltale into a juggernaut. It raised money and expanded, but then it became overextended and failed to make technological improvements and the leap to mobile games. Eventually, the company imploded and laid off hundreds of developers.

Skybound, associated with Robert Kirkman, stepped in to save the final game, and then it decided to publish the full series as a complete edition.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead has been expanded across platforms including a mobile game with Scopely, a PC/console game with Telltale, and a card game titled The Walking Dead: Something to Fear coming in 2019.

Additional projects on the Skybound video game slate include Slime Rancher, Baldur’s Gate, and Super Dinosaur. The current tabletop slate includes The Grimm Forest, Pitchstorm, and Superfight.