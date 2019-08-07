Capsule8 announced it has received a multimillion-dollar investment from Intel Capital. The estimated amount is $6.5 million.

The startup, which offers cybersecurity protection for Linux production environments, said it will use the money to expand sales, marketing, product development, and customer-facing initiatives.

Intel Capital joins existing investors ClearSky Security, Bessemer Venture Partners, and other strategic investors, bringing the total funds raised to date to $30 million, the company said. Previously, Capsule8 had announced it had raised more than $23 million, and calculations based on Crunchbase data show that the amount of this round is likely $6.5 million. Intel and Capsule8 declined to share a precise amount.

Brooklyn, New York-based Capsule8 said it delivers high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments — whether containerized, virtualized, or bare metal, deployed on-premises or in the cloud. The goal is to free up security staff without slowing performance.

Suited for heavy workloads in large clusters, the company’s flagship platform, Capsule8 Protect, replaces multiple legacy controls with a single solution that detects and prevents exploits in real time — while preserving the performance and reliability of production infrastructures.

“Joining the Intel Capital portfolio, as well as the confidence they’ve shown in our team and our market, is a huge boost for us,” said Capsule8 CEO John Viega, in a statement. “We’ve seen incredible momentum so far this year and have no doubt this latest investment is going to help fuel Capsule8’s evolution.”

Scalable and cloud-agnostic, Capsule8 Protect features an “API-first” architecture for seamless technology integration, enabling enterprises to capitalize on existing investments.

“Containers and cloud-native security offerings solve a critical piece of the enterprise protection puzzle,” said Intel Capital managing director Sunil Kurkure, in a statement. “While other vendors address pieces of the problem, Capsule8 addresses the urgent need organizations have for security across their entire production infrastructures.”

This week, Capsule8 executives will lead several sessions at the Black Hat USA 2019 security conference in Las Vegas. Capsule8 vice president (and Pwnie Award judge) Kelly Shortridge spoke at the CISO Summit and will team with Nicole Forsgren, research and strategy expert at Google Cloud, to present “Controlled Chaos: The Inevitable Marriage of DevOps and Security” on Wednesday, August 7 at 4 p.m. Pacific time. Additionally, Capsule8 chief scientist Brandon Edwards and research scientist Nick Freeman will explore “A Compendium of Container Escapes” on Thursday, August 8 at 3:50 p.m.

Capsule8 was founded in the fall of 2016. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.6 billion in more than 1,560 companies worldwide, and 677 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger.