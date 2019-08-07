Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Network Status, Chinese IME, and Calculator improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18950 (made available to testers on July 31) to build 18956. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

In this build, Microsoft has revamped the Network & Internet landing page in Settings. The goal is to combine several pages to give you more information about your device’s connectivity at a glance. There’s a new view of active connections (all available connection interfaces and if one is being used for internet connectivity). You can now also see how much data is being used by a network right from the Status page, and then drill into the Data Usage page where you can see how much data each app is using on a given network and create a limit if necessary.

The new Traditional Chinese Bopomofo / ChangJie / Quick IME has received some improvements and bug fixes. You can now toggle between conversion modes faster, there’s a new setting to disable the Shift + Space keyboard shortcut, and you can now change the candidate font size. Bugs where the candidate numbers sometimes disappeared from the candidate window and Shift+Number wasn’t working for selecting an associated phrase have been squashed.

Lastly, Microsoft plans to update the Calculator app “over the next few days.” Windows Insiders will get the ability to put Calculator in an Always on Top mode by clicking the icon next to the calculator mode name.

Additionally, the notification improvements from build 18932 are now rolling out to all Windows Insiders and the Cortana app mentioned in build 18945 is now be available for 50% of Windows Insiders using English (United States).

Bug fixes

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Tamper Protection is being turned back on by default for all Insiders over the next few weeks.

Fixed an issue where, if snipping via Print Screen was enabled, certain UI would unexpectedly dismiss before it could be captured in the snip.

Fixed an issue resulting in the touch keyboard button not launching the touch keyboard on certain devices.

Fixed an issue where, if you dragged File Explorer while the search dropdown was visible, the dropdown could end up disconnected from the search box.

Fixed an issue where, if a search was in progress in File Explorer, then it would take two clicks on the X to clear the search results.

Fixed an issue where using the “Automatically type into Search Box” view setting would result in the first letter of your File Explorer search being dropped.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer recent searches weren’t disabled when the group policy “Turn off display of recent search entries in the File Explorer search box” was enabled.

Fixed an issue where explorer.exe would crash when searching File Explorer starting in a OneDrive folder if OneDrive was not running.

Fixed an issue where Homegroup options might still appear in the “Give access to” File Explorer context menu entry, despite the Homegroup feature no longer being available.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing a taskbar search crash right after log-in.

Known issues

This build has four known issues:

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

On occasion, the candidate selection in prediction candidate window for the Japanese IME doesn’t match with the composition string

When connected via cellular, the Network status will be incorrect, but the device is able to use the connection.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.