World of Warcraft and Hearthstone had more players in the second quarter of 2019 than in the first, but Overwatch was flat. All three represent Blizzard’s biggest live-services games, and by extension some of the most important titles in parent company Activision Blizzard’s catalog.

Activision Blizzard talked about these games during its earnings report. For all of Blizzard, monthly active users reached 32 million, which is the same as the last quarter. With Overwatch keeping stable and WoW and Hearthstone growing, other Blizzard games like Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft 2 must be losing players.

The report is less specific for each game, just noting that Hearthstone had more MAUs than it did the last quarter, thanks to the release of the Rise of Shadows expansion and Dalaran Heist single-player mode.

World of Warcraft, meanwhile, gained subscribers since mid-May, following the announcement that World of Warcraft Classic will launch on August 27. This retro version of the online role-playing game will be available to all subscribers to regular World of Warcraft. The quarter also the release of a major update for World of Warcraft, Rise of Azshara, that added new zones and end-game content.

Overwatch did not see growth, with Activision Blizzard only stating that the shooter’s MUAs “were relatively stable quarter-over-quarter, with engagement increasing following the release of the Workshop.” The Workshop is a mode gives players tools to make their own game modes.