Nexon just showed off the power of its live service games. The South Korean game publisher revealed its earnings today for the second quarter of 2019, a period that ended on June 30, reporting revenues of $507.8 million.

That is up 13% over the same period last year. Nexon, which listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, attributed the growth to its strong lineup of PC and mobile service games, specifically FIFA Online 4, MapleStory, and Dungeon & Fighter.

“The solid performance of Dungeon & Fighter, MapleStory, and FIFA Online 4 this quarter illustrates the idea we have stressed over the years that best-in-class live operations can power a title’s success and growth over an extended timeframe,” said Owen Mahoney, president and chief executive officer of Nexon, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “As we enter a period when our 3rd quarter will be down year-over-year, it’s important to recognize the long-term trend, which is that our enduring franchises remain robust and positive, and that while throughout our history we’ve seen near-term ebbs and flows in performance, our focus has always been the long-term health of our games.”

Earlier this week, Nexon announced its plans to acquire Embark Studio, Embark is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Nexon will use Embark as a headquarters for Western game development.

“Nexon is re-inventing itself by leveraging the success of our legacy franchises to support new game development, to invest in new technology, and to extend our substantial IP bench,” noted Mahoney. “We are thrilled about finalizing the acquisition of Embark Studios. That team, led by Patrick Söderlund, will be central to our development strategy for the West. We’ve streamlined our PC and mobile business in North America and Korea to reflect a convergence of those platforms in the market. And we are leveraging both of our substantial capabilities in online games as well as new technology to build experiences that have not existed before.”