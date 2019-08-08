Publisher Modus Games announced today that Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince will release on October 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

As in past entries in the franchise, Trine 4 is an indie sidescroller game that has players switching between three characters — a thief, a knight, and a wizard — to solve puzzles. These same three heroes appear in every Trine. The original Trine came out back in 2009, while Trine 3 released in 2015.

Modus is a division of Maximum Games that focuses on indies. Modus is also releasing Trine: Ultimate Collection for the same platforms on October 8. This will include all four Trine games.

Trine 4 will also feature four player cooperative play, local and online, for the first time in the series.