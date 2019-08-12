Activision and Infinity Ward released 4K multiplayer footage for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

One of the first things you”ll notice, besides the realistic graphics, is that there is no mini-map. While it may seem like a small thing, it is a big deal in the Call of Duty community. That’s because players — and esports competitors in particular — have relied on the mini-map for years for clues to how the sides will change and how to get the jump on slow-moving players.

Without the map, the gameplay might be very different. It could be risky to move around at a high speed if you have no clue where the enemies are moving. Call of Duty games have had mini-maps since the original Modern Warfare debuted in 2007.

As you can see in this video captured in 4K on a PlayStation 4 Pro, the screen looks much cleaner and less like a game. But the icons for the players still pop up now and then, and there are plenty of other indicators on the screen to help players with things like their health, grenades, and ammo count.

The Infinity Ward team has re-imagined the original Modern Warfare as a realistic military simulation. No more robots, teleporting, cybernetics, or jumping to the top of buildings. It’s a military shooter. It has realistic settings with a lot of clutter, litter, paint, and haze. It’s a realistic a vibe as you can get in a shooter.

The video shows multiplayer battles from maps that include: