Germans love David Hasselhoff, and Britons love Crash Bandicoot. The classic gaming mascot’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is back on top of the sales charts in the United Kingdom, according to industry-tracking firm UKIE/GfK.

This performance by the radical marsupial shouldn’t surprise many people after the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy collection. That remake finished near the top of the U.K. charts for all of 2017, and now the racing game is on track to nearly repeat that. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was No. 3 on last week’s chart.

Beyond Crash, Mario is also still very popular.

“In second we have Super Mario Maker 2, closely followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which narrowly beat Fifa 19,” reads the UKIE blog post. “In fifth we have the steady return of Grand Theft Auto V.”

As you can likely tell from just peeking at UKIE’s list, it wasn’t a big week for new releases.

“There are no new titles to be entered into the all formats chart this week,” reads UKIE’s blog.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which debuted last month, is down to No. 7. It spent two weeks at No. 1, and is still performing well in the top 10.

The best-selling games in the U.K. this past week