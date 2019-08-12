It’s not cheating if it’s anime. At least, those are the rules on the GamesBeat Decides podcast. On this week’s episode, reviews editor Mike Minotti and PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb are talk more about Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Meanwhile, GamesBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi shows up to talk about Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Steel Division 2.
In the news, the crew talks about mass shootings and how video games do and don’t relate to gun violence in the United States. This touches on Walmart, Apex Legends on ESPN, Trump, and more. Elsewhere in the news, the industry has a plan to self-regulate lootboxes, and Death Stranding is probably coming to the Epic Games Store, right? Probably. That just seems like something that is going to happen.
Here’s everything we talked about this week.
WHAT WE’VE BEEN PLAYING
Jeff:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Rashlander
Mike:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Dean:
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Steel Division 2
- Modern Warfare
News
- Mass shootings in America
- Walmart taking down violent video game demos, displays gamesindustry.biz/articl…
- “We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment,” Walmart spokesperson Tara House said, noting that Walmart is continuing “a thoughtful and thorough review of our policies.”
- Apex Legends tournament pulled from ESPN in wake of mass shootingsdexerto.com/apex-l…
- Trump condemns role of video games in ‘glorification of violence’
- The video game industry must stand up against the right’s bad-faith attacks
- Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony will make game devs disclose loot box odds
- Valve is cracking down on abuse of Steam’s ‘Upcoming Releases’ section. pcgamesn.com/steam-…
- Minecraft team puts Super Duper Graphics on blocks
- Death Stranding no longer listed as Playstation Exclusive playstation.com/en-au/…
- Crates Leaving Rocket League Later This Year rocketleague.com/news/c…
- Nintendo Switch is getting an IGZO display