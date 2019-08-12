It’s not cheating if it’s anime. At least, those are the rules on the GamesBeat Decides podcast. On this week’s episode, reviews editor Mike Minotti and PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb are talk more about Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Meanwhile, GamesBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi shows up to talk about Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Steel Division 2.

In the news, the crew talks about mass shootings and how video games do and don’t relate to gun violence in the United States. This touches on Walmart, Apex Legends on ESPN, Trump, and more. Elsewhere in the news, the industry has a plan to self-regulate lootboxes, and Death Stranding is probably coming to the Epic Games Store, right? Probably. That just seems like something that is going to happen.

Here’s everything we talked about this week.

WHAT WE’VE BEEN PLAYING

Jeff:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Rashlander

Mike:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Dean:

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Steel Division 2

Modern Warfare

News