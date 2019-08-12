The Minecraft Team at Microsoft has ended development of the previously promised Super Duper graphics pack. The team said that the visuals made the game too taxing.

Microsoft first announced the Super Duper pack alongside the Xbox One X reveal in 2017. The company intended to upgrade the textures and lighting to look better on 4K displays. Two years later, however, Super Duper never arrived. The Minecraft Team has instead worked on other updates for the block-building phenomenon.

“Super Duper was an ambitious initiative that brought a new look to Minecraft but, unfortunately, the pack proved too technically demanding to implement as planned,” reads the Minecraft blog.

One of the problems that likely occurred is that Minecraft is now one continuous experience across devices. It is on the same version on Windows 10, smartphones, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And all of those devices get updates at the same time. More important, they all get content from the community-powered Marketplace, so it’s important that the game looks and runs the same on everything.

“We realize this is disappointing to some of you – there was a lot of enthusiasm for Super Duper from inside and outside the studio – but unfortunately, we aren’t happy with how the pack performed across devices,” reads the Minecraft blog. “For this reason, we’re stopping development on the pack, and looking into other ways for you to experience Minecraft with a new look.”

But if any game from the last decade has proven that cutting-edge graphics aren’t crucial, it’s Minecraft.

And if you absolutely must have the most cutting edge visuals in your Minecraft, play the Java version and get some mods.

You can make it look astonishing with 4K textures and even real-time ray tracing.