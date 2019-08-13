Nomadic has reported success with its first virtual reality location-based entertainment center, which is like an arcade for VR featuring Vertigo’s Arizona Sunshine game. And now Nomadic is taking the show on the road to Asia.

San Rafael, California-based Nomadic wants to become a mixed-reality powerhouse, which means it combines the digital entertainment of VR with physical locations that are entertaining in their own right. Nomadic builds the centers, while Vertigo makes the games.

Nomadic has a U.S. location in Orlando, Florida, and now it will open one South Korea by installing its technology inside the CGV Gangbyeon multiplex with 4DX support.

The company said it blurs the line between “virtual” and “reality” by creating game-like experiences that guests can physically engage with as they step into the action. These unique experiences incorporate physical props, set design and environmental effects into story-driven VR content.

“Virtual reality is a global concept and the Asian market, with its advanced gaming culture, is

well suited for our company’s growth,” said Nomadic founder Doug Griffin, in a statement. “Our partner 4DX CGV has been developing, installing, and supporting novel technology in cinema locations for years, making them the perfect partner as we begin our roll-out to this region. CGV’s top-quality venues demonstrate that they are continually pushing the boundaries of what can be expected at entertainment destinations. We’re very excited to launch our first location in the region with these two partners. ”

The new location will be in the 10th floor of the TechnoMart building, and it will occupy 2,000 square-feet that includes a reception space, gear-up room and play-space which at launch will showcase Arizona Sunshine: Contagion Z, an experience developed by Vertigo Games in partnership with Nomadic.

“Nomadic, opening in CGV (Gangbyeon) for the first time in Korea, will be a game-changer in VR

industry with multi-sensory effects provided by 4DX,” said Jong Ryul-Kim, chief innovation

officer at CJ CGV, in a statement. “CGV will continue to lead a movie trend by integrating innovative technologies including 4DX, ScreenX, and VR into cinemas.”

Nomadic is also partnering with Area 15 in Las Vegas to open a new U.S. location in that city in early 2020.