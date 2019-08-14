Misfit’s last full smartwatch, the Vapor 2, hit shelves late last year with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside and a fairly large housing outside. Now the Fossil-owned company is back with a new version called Vapor X, which bumps the processor up to a newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor while cutting the size and weight to improve the wearable’s comfort.

You might recall that the Vapor to Vapor 2 transition included a switch from a single 44mm case size to two variants — 41mm and 46mm — with different screen sizes (1.2- or 1.4-inch) and battery capacities. Vapor X returns to a single design with a 1.19-inch screen in a 42mm rounded case, now with a 12mm maximum depth and — thanks to a matte aluminum housing — a light 43 gram weight. The watch is water-resistant to 30 meters, which means it can worn while swimming.

From a design standpoint, Vapor X is halfway between the minimalist Vapor 2 and Fossil’s latest Gen 5 smartwatches, preserving its predecessor’s clean lines while adding two new user-customizable pusher buttons to the right side. The included strap, Sport Strap+, has been redesigned to be “ultra-comfortable,” and there’s still a magnetic charger for topping off the battery. Rapid charging enables an 80% refuel in 50 minutes, which provides 24 hours of full functionality, while a Battery Saver mode offers 48 hours of time-only functionality once the watch hits the 9% remaining power level.

Vapor X’s other features are fairly typical at this point: Wear OS by Google powers the watch, and Misfit is bundling the heart app Cardiogram, music streaming app Spotify, and emergency services app Noonlight with each watch. Somewhat confusingly, the company says the watch can be used as a “phone-free music player” if you subscribe to Google Play Music or Pandora, but doesn’t mention how Spotify works with that; you’ll also have to supply your own Bluetooth (4.1 or older) earphones to hear the music.

While ECG functionality isn’t included, the company claims that its heart rate sensor is “best-in-class,” and each watch includes GPS, NFC for Google Pay, Wi-Fi, 4GB of storage, and 512MB of memory, plus a microphone for Google Assistant. Like other Wear OS watches, Vapor X supports text and call notifications, activity tracking, calendar alerts, and customizable watch faces.

Misfit is pricing Vapor X at $280, a $30 premium over Vapor 2 but $15 less than the Fossil Gen 5. Five colors are available: gunmetal with a green strap, champagne gold with lavender, rose with beige, all black, and gray with a blue strap. Some of the colors are ready to ship today.