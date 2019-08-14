Unity Technologies, the maker of the widely-used real-time 3D game development platform, has launched two new tools for the classroom. Create with Code and Unity Teach are now generally available for students to learn both game design and computer science.

Create with Code, the first comprehensive solution for educators to teach computer science using Unity, and Unity Teach, a platform and ecosystem of inspiration, enablement, and support for educators who are teaching or want to teach Unity to students, are the next steps in Unity’s commitment to preparing students for a future surrounded by real-time 3D creation.

This is one of those enlightened self-interest moves. The more people know computer science and how to code, the wider the opportunity for Unity to sell them game creation tools. But this sort of effort will create goodwill for Unity and do a lot of good, beyond just creating commercial opportunities for the San Francisco company. As the world embraces 3D technology, students can get ahead by learning to code with Unity.

“When it comes to introducing students to current science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) skills, today’s teachers face an unprecedented challenge,” said Jessica Lindl, vice president and global head of education at Unity Technologies, in a statement. “Technology is in a constant state of evolution and even today’s best engineers struggle to ensure their professional knowledge remains current. Create with Code and Unity Teach directly solve for this problem by providing our educator community with the resources and curriculum needed to confidently teach students development and design using Unity.”

The career potential for creators who can develop experiences in real-time 3D expands across industries like architecture, augmented reality, construction, engineering, entertainment, gaming, virtual reality, and more. However, the opportunity for students to learn development programs and the skills required is sparse, due in large part to teaching resource constraints and lack of Unity integration into curriculums. Create with Code and Unity Teach are the first comprehensive resources available to empower educators to easily incorporate Unity programming and development into their teaching.

Create with Code

The Create with Code course includes everything educators need to enable success for the students of today that will enter the workforce of tomorrow, where real-time 3D development skills will be critical. The course includes everything students will need to learn to efficiently program in Unity, from educator training modules to quizzes and answer keys, all designed to allow students to build their own projects from scratch in C#.

At the end of the course, students have the opportunity to test their skills by applying for the Unity Certified Programmer Certificate, which more employers recognize as a stand-out designation. “Create with Code not only prepared me perfectly to teach coding with Unity, but it also made me fall in love with coding,” said Derek Postma, video game programming and computer science teacher at Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Michigan, in a statement. “I can honestly say I’ve had more fun taking this course than any course in recent memory, and I’m really looking forward to sharing this with my students. This course will draw out your child’s passions while also teaching them in depth the basics of computer science.”

Unity Teach

Image Credit: Unity

The Unity Teach platform is a destination and community for educators who value the importance of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) in education but lack the expertise or support network needed to teach new technologies. The goal of Unity Teach is to act as a platform where educators can go to learn from each other, share technological challenges, and celebrate successes.

The platform is comprised of various resources including lesson plans, examples of student projects, professional development sessions, and a powerful community to enable educators to not only teach Unity, but keep their curriculum current to match the fast-paced, technology-centered workforce that exists today. Even the most advanced technologists often find themselves behind the curve, so it’s critical that today’s employers have the tools and support they need to keep their skills up to date.

Unity arms future creators with more education resources than any other real-time development platform, preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow, where these development skills will be necessary. Today’s announcement follows the recent launch of Unity Learn Premium, the most comprehensive source of learning content to date for professionals and hobbyists looking to advance their Unity skills within their industry.