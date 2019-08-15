Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking to capitalize on strong gamepad sales with some new colors for its DualShock 4 gamepad. The company announced four new gamepad colors as well as a fresh design for its wireless gaming headset. The DualShock 4 controllers begin shipping in September for $65. You can get the headset at some point later in the fall for $100.

The updated DualShock 4 colors include Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. If you are basic, like me, that translates to purple, red with some black blotches, silvery blue, and shiny pink.

The Rose Gold Wireless Gaming Headset, meanwhile, is like PlayStation’s previous black gaming headset, but now you can get it to match your new gamepad. You can also get it to match your iPhone as well.

Gettin’ that DualShock 4 accessory money

Sony is slightly behind the trend here, but these devices should still perform well in a historically hot game-accessory market. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends pushed gamepad and headset sales to new heights in 2018, and that momentum has only cooled slightly in 2019.

And PlayStation was already benefiting from those increased sales. The PS4 DualShock 4 Black Wireless Controller is the best-selling gamepad through the first half of 2019, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. It was also the No. 1 gamepad in June, when accessory sales racked up $338 million.

Headsets also continue to fly off shelves. Turtle Beach is on top of that space, but even if Sony only owns a small market share, it should still profit. Headsets are an extremely high-margin product, which is why every keyboard, mouse, and RAM company makes their own.

Now, hopefully Sony confirms that the DualShock 4 will work with all games on the PlayStation 5, which is likely launching next holiday. If that’s the case, I might pick one of these up.