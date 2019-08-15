Nintendo announced today that it is partnering with Eleague to broadcast The Nintendo 2019 World Championships on CBS.

Eleague is an esports brand that Turner Broadcasting runs. It’s hosted tournaments for popular competitive games like Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Street Fighter V, and Overwatch. Eleague usually airs on TBS, a Turner station.

The Nintendo 2019 World Championships, however, will debut on CBS starting on August 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Following episodes will run on September 7 at 2 p.m. and September 14 at 1:30 p.m..

The first Nintendo World Championships took place in 1990. Nintendo brought the concept back in 2015 and 2017, but this will be the first time that the tournament will air on TV. It will feature popular Switch competitive games Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo’s efforts in the esports scenes have been cautious, and it usually runs its endeavors alone. But the company has worked with Eleague before, running the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitational 2018 together last November.